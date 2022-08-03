WR Jude James makes first visit to Iowa

Class of 2024 wide receiver Jude James was in Iowa City on Sunday for his first visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Missouri native, it was a good all-around experience that showed him a lot of about the Iowa football program and its culture.

"Well, I started with having brunch with Coach Hodge and we got to talk about many things while we ate," said James. "Then I got introduced to the whole Hawkeye staff before we started our tour of all the facilities they have. I think what stood out to me most is how much Iowa is big on developing their players, not just on the football field but also in life."

The trip also gave James a chance to meet in-person with Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who stressed the importance of having patience in the recruiting process as schools continue their evaluations.

"Coaching wise, I spent a lot of time with Coach Copeland in the receiver room and his overall message was have patience," James said. "There is a lot of high school football left and just not to rush the process."

While the trip was James' first visit to Iowa City, he has been staying in touch with the Hawkeyes for some time now and likes what he has seen and heard about the program.

"I’ve been in contact with Iowa for a while now and love what they’re about," said James. "Leaving Iowa City, I feel we have a good connection."

Going into his junior year at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, MO, James holds scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio and Southeast Missouri State, and looks forward to earning more with his play this fall.

"Next on the schedule is just getting ready for a great season with my team," James said. "Our first game is in a month so the main priority is getting ready for that. Also I will be back in Iowa in September for a game day visit along with some at other schools so I'm really excited for that."