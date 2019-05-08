Peoria (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Kaevion Mack (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) recently decommitted from Northern Illinois University and has since seen his recruiting stock take off including adding his latest offer from Iowa. Mack recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I decommitted from NIU and since then a lot of schools have really started to pick things up with me," Mack said. "Iowa is my latest offer and that's a big one no doubt. I'm up to 8 offers so far and we are also starting to see more and more college coaches in school lately."

Mack filled us in on why he decided to back off his earlier verbal pledge to Northern Illinois University.

"I really had no issue at all with NIU. I just looked at everything and felt I rushed my decision. It was just too hasty and I really didn't get a chance to allow any other schools to recruit me at all. I just felt that it was important that I get a chance to visit other schools and see what they also have to offer and that's why I decommitted."

Mack, who is a three sport athlete at Peoria High (football/basketball/track) also filled us in on his latest offers and recruiting news.

"Iowa is my biggest offer so far. I went to visit Iowa like 2-3 weeks ago and I had a great visit. I went to Iowa with my trainer and I loved it. Iowa has great facilities and I also was really impressed with the coaches at Iowa. I'm planning to go back to visit Iowa again soon and this time I want to bring my family with me on the visit. I also added offers recently from Central Michigan, Western Michigan and also Ball State and it's been exciting."

Mack has also seen more and more college coaches in school this spring.

"The coaches of all of the schools that have offered me have all been in schoolIllinois has also been in school along with Iowa. Illinois has also started to really pick things up. I know that Minnesota will be in school this Friday and Toledo also said they would be in school soon."

Mack is also planning to make at least one official visit this summer.

"I'm not a big camp guy to be honest so I'm not sure if I'll camp anywhere this summer. I'm definitely planning to make an official visit to Iowa on June 21st. I'm also considering taking a few more official visit as well."

Kaevion Mack has multiple scholarship offers.