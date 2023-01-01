Wide receiver Seth Anderson has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, over Georgia Tech and Kansas. Anderson is a transfer from FCS Charleston Southern, where he made 42 catches for 612 yards and 7 touchdowns as a freshman. Anderson was rewarded as the Big South Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference.

Anderson is an immediate upgrade to a wide receiver room that struggled with depth and productivity in 2022 before losing Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV to the transfer portal. He is joined in the 2023 Iowa recruiting class by fellow wide receivers Jarrett Buie and Dayton Howard, and by athletes Alex Mota and Terrell Washington Jr., who are both expected to come to Iowa as receivers. Anderson showcased remarkable downfield playmaking abilities at Charleston Southern, as seen in the highlights below:

