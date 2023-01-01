WR Seth Anderson commits to Iowa Hawkeyes
Wide receiver Seth Anderson has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, over Georgia Tech and Kansas. Anderson is a transfer from FCS Charleston Southern, where he made 42 catches for 612 yards and 7 touchdowns as a freshman. Anderson was rewarded as the Big South Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference.
Anderson, who is listed at 6'0" and 172 pounds, is the third transfer to commit to the Hawkeyes in this recruiting class, joining QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All, teammates from Michigan. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Anderson visited Iowa in mid-December, hosted by Xavier Nwankpa. While he didn't commit on the visit, he shut down his recruiting on December 31, ahead of a planned January visit to Kansas, and his ensuing commitment was a New Year's gift to the Iowa program.
Iowa also remains in the mix for WR transfer prospect Isaac TeSlaa from D-II Hillsdale College, but the competition may be steeper here as TeSlaa is also hearing from Iowa State, Wisconsin, Colorado and several other Power 5 programs.
Anderson is an immediate upgrade to a wide receiver room that struggled with depth and productivity in 2022 before losing Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV to the transfer portal. He is joined in the 2023 Iowa recruiting class by fellow wide receivers Jarrett Buie and Dayton Howard, and by athletes Alex Mota and Terrell Washington Jr., who are both expected to come to Iowa as receivers.
Anderson showcased remarkable downfield playmaking abilities at Charleston Southern, as seen in the highlights below:
Anderson is the son of former NFL WR Flipper Anderson, who was a prominent deep threat in his seven-year career. Flipper finished with a career average of 20.1 yards per reception, fourth-best in NFL history and the best of any receiver since 1970.