Nwankpa leads Southeast Polk back to state title game

Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa made big plays in all three phases for Southeast Polk tonight in their 33-7 win over City High in the Class 5A state semifinals. Nwankpa finished with 5.5 tackles on defense, two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on offense, and had 201 return yards on special teams including a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

After the game, we caught up with Nwankpa to talk about his performance, getting Southeast Polk back to the state title game where they will face Ankeny in a rematch from last year, what is going through his mind recruiting wise as he gets ready to make his decision on December 8, and much more.