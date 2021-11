Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa was all over the field tonight, making plays in all three phases as he led Southeast Polk to their first state title in school history with a 24-7 win over Ankeny in the Class 5A championship game.

After the game, we caught up with Nwankpa to talk about the win, what it means to him and his community, what comes next recruiting wise with signing day just around the corner, and much more.