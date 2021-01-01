HawkeyeReport - Xavier Nwankpa names top 12

Class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa, one of the most highly ranked prospects from the state of Iowa in recent years, named his top 12 schools on New Year's Day.

The 12 programs making the cut for the Southeast Polk junior were Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Arizona State.

From here, Nwankpa plans to continue to narrow things down as he hopes to make his college decision by the end of the summer.

"Ideally, if the dead period is released in April, I want to have a top 5-6 by then and take my official visits over the summer and commit around July or August," Nwankpa told HawkeyeReport.com.