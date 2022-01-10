Xavier Nwankpa ready to enroll

After playing in the All-American Bowl this past weekend, Xavier Nwankpa has officially wrapped up his high school career. Now, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star safety is ready for the next step, which will take him to Iowa City where he will begin classes next week as an early enrollee with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with Nwankpa to discuss the upcoming move, his all-star game experience, and more.

Q: Overall, what was the All-American Bowl experience like? What did you take away from it?

NWANKPA: A great once in a lifetime experience with the chance to compete alongside the best from all over. I took away that I was able to compete at a high level with anyone and going to continue doing that through college.

Q: Getting ready to enroll early, when do you make the move to Iowa City and what are your thoughts with that just around the corner? What are you looking forward to?

NWANKPA: I move in this Saturday and I'm looking forward to Coach Parker taking my game to the next level while competing at the highest stage with my brothers.

Q: Have you found out who you are rooming with? What number you are wearing to start out with?

NWANKPA: I’ll be rooming with TJ Hall and I’ll be wearing #1.

Q: Lastly, looking back at your decision now that are you getting ready to get started, what was it about Iowa that made this the right fit for you?

NWANKPA: The stability. I wanted coaches that will be there from the day I start till the day I end. Also, the defensive back development over the course of the years. Riley Moss winning DB of the year solidified it for me.

A five-star prospect, Nwankpa committed to Iowa on December 8, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Kentucky, and Iowa State, among others.

As a senior, Nwankpa led Southeast Polk to its first state title in school history, finishing the season with 26 tackles and four interceptions on defense, 33 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns on offense, and 307 return yards and one touchdown on special teams.

See highlights from Nwankpa's senior year in the video below.