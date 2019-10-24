Southeast Polk defensive back Xavier Nwankpa had a chance to visit Iowa City for a game visit against Penn State and felt it was a special trip overall.

“It was great," said Nwankpa. "I really enjoyed it.”

Nwankpa, who left campus with a scholarship from the Hawkeyes, felt it was a standard recruiting trip while he was there.

“Just the usual," Nwankpa said. "We ate, played yard games, and took pictures.”

A number of other schools have been able to get Nwankpa onto their campus this fall with more on the way.

“I've been to Iowa State twice, Nebraska once, Iowa once, and am going to Notre Dame soon.”

Nwankpa, who has 41.5 tackles and one interception this fall at the high school level, felt that the trip to the University of Iowa was time well spent.

“It was up there as a good one," Nwankpa said. "They have a good environment and also topped it off as they offered me there too.”

The Hawkeyes are a football team that Nwankpa will take a serious look at in recruiting.

“It's a great program that builds great players and is an option recruiting wise.”

Nwankpa was able to continue bonding with two staff members while he was visiting Iowa.

“Coach Niemann and Coach Barnes were the two so far as the others were getting their players ready for the game. We had good conversations.”

The interest that the Hawkeye staff is showing Nwankpa continues to pick up before culminating in that scholarship.

“As of now, their attention has increased as of late but it's hard to know as I'm so young and they can't contact me.”