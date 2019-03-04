After picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes recently, wide receiver Xavier Watts had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Omaha native afterwards to get his thoughts on the Iowa junior day, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do at Iowa? What was the biggest highlight?

WATTS: We ate lunch in the beginning and then afterwards we took a tour of the facilities and stuff like that. The biggest highlight was speaking with Coach Kelton Copeland and Coach Ferentz one on one with my parents.

Q: Overall, sitting down with the coaches, who did you talk with and what were those conversations like?

WATTS: I had conversations with all the coaches and they went really well. They were all very honest and genuine and showed a true interest in me.

Q: Leaving Iowa City today, what’s your overall feeling on the Hawkeyes right now?

WATTS: I really enjoyed the junior day. I had a great time. I really like the Hawkeyes now.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

WATTS: I am going to visit Iowa State and Minnesota over my spring break and I’ll get down to Nebraska a couple times. Then I’m going to go to Notre Dame on April 10. Also, I’ll try to get back to Iowa and make a trip to Michigan and Tennessee. Then I'm just trying my best to make it to all the places that have offered.

A three-star prospect, Watts currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee, and South Dakota State.

See highlights from Watts' junior year at Omaha Burke in the video below.