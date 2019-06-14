Minnesota defensive end Yahya Black has verbally committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Black announced his decision tonight following Iowa's camp, which gave him a chance to work with the Hawkeye coaching staff and gain a better appreciation for how they do things.

"It was the love for the game and the push that I'm going to get to do great things," Black told HawkeyeReport.com about his decision.

A three-star prospect, Black chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Kansas State, Buffalo, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Overall, he is commitment No. 12 for the Hawkeye coaching staff in the Class of 2020.