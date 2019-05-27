Marshall (MN) defensive end Yahya Black has stayed pretty quiet about his recruitment, not posting about visits or scholarship offers on social media, but he has seen things pick up considerably this spring and now holds a trio of Power 5 opportunities.

“He has been offered by Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Buffalo, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, and North Dakota,” said Marshall head coach Terry Bahlmann.

A two-way player, Black is being recruited at defensive end by Iowa and Minnesota, and offensive tackle by Kansas State.

“Yahya is 6’5” and 250 pounds,” Bahlmann said. “He runs a 4.9 forty and has outstanding length.”

Black has already made unofficial visits to Iowa and Minnesota and has plans to visit Kansas State next weekend.