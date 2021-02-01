HawkeyeReport - Zach Brand excited to join the Hawkeyes

A decision early in the life of Dallas Center-Grimes running back Zach Brand helped propel him to land a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes. We talked to him about that, his future school now, and much more.

Q: Why did you pick the University of Iowa?

BRAND: I picked Iowa because they did a good job of recruiting me as multiple coaches kept in contact with me daily. I also grew up a Hawkeye fan.

Q: What other schools were recruiting you?

BRAND: I had interest or offers from Iowa State, Wyoming, Northwest Missouri State, along with some other FCS and smaller schools. I also had interest from Michigan State lately, not knowing what that would bring. Colleges come and go a lot right now with juggling other athletes and their commitments.

Q: What was different about Iowa compared to the other programs?

BRAND: I’ve always wanted to play for the Hawkeyes, and being a fan growing up is what set them apart the most. Obviously, I would love a scholarship off the bat, but I trust in my work ethic to propel me to earning one while I’m a Hawkeye. I’ve been into nutrition, training, and rest since I was in seventh grade. It all started with me saying to myself one night I want to be that kid that makes his dreams become a reality, so I got off my butt and got to work and have been on that same mindset ever since. I was given full rides and near full rides from multiple schools, but if I pass up this chance, I might kick myself for not chasing my dreams.

Q: When did the Iowa coaches start recruiting you?

BRAND: Iowa started recruiting me I think a few days after Iowa State gave me a PWO. That’s when I really started talking to them seriously.

Q: After you received the PWO, what was the process and timeline for you accepting it?

BRAND: When I got my offers from both Iowa and Iowa State, it was just a battle in my head of if I want to go somewhere else and get college paid for or going to Iowa or Iowa State. I ended up making the decision of if I took that route, I’d end up choosing Iowa.

Q: Was it tough to turn down scholarship money for a PWO opportunity?

BRAND: Probably the hardest decision I have ever made. For what seemed like forever, I didn’t know what was the right move at all. Coach Heitland helped me put everything into perspective, and at the end of the day, he knew and I knew that my dream was to play at the top level and prove that I belong there. The money will show up if I prove myself and what’s better than no college debt as motivation.

Q: Where do the Iowa coaches project you out at the college level?

BRAND: I’m not exactly sure. I haven’t been able to show the coaches what I have to offer really at any camps or anything at Iowa before. I think they are really going off of what people have to say about me.

Q: What has Iowa said about you as an athlete/player?

BRAND: They like what my coaches and others have to say about my athletic ability and work ethic. I give it all I got and they know I’m not just going to say I made the team but to achieve goals I have set for myself. I’ve got the speed to run or juke my way around people and break loose as well as having the power to run through people. I think they also like the fact I am a hard runner and fight for every yard.

Q: Which coach/coaches did you hear from most at Iowa during the recruiting process?

BRAND: I heard from Coach Niemann, Coach Foster, and Coach Southmayd all pretty equally. Coach Niemann was the one that really led the recruiting process for me with Iowa. I had the deeper conversation with recruiting and what Iowa has to offer through Coach Niemann. They all did a great job of making me feel comfortable with Iowa.

Q: What does it mean to you to live your dream of playing at Iowa next fall?

BRAND: It means a lot. It really showed me and hopefully others that if you put your mind to something, you don’t make excuses and you make every decision based on your goal, you can achieve it. My parents are the ones that have witnessed that every single day, so it means more than I can express to get this opportunity. They fully support my decision because they know I’m not going to just quit the hard work and dedication I have been putting in, especially being this close to making my biggest dreams come true. My brother was also one of my biggest motivators as well. I want nothing more than to have my brother be able to look down and see me playing in Kinnick.

Q: What habits have allowed you to become a Division I football player?

BRAND: Habits such as eating right, training hard but smart, good sleep schedules, smart decision making and also prioritizing faith, family and friends with all of that. I think those are some main habits that have helped me on my road to becoming a college football player at a high level.

Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

BRAND: Now I’m just starting to get ready for track season. I will probably lose some pounds in the process, but I’m getting ready to show off the speed. I’ll be making sure I keep my strength up through track season so when my track career is over, I’ll be prepared to get some size back on maybe some more and getting after it in Iowa City.

As a senior, Brand finished the season with 130 carries for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns for Dallas Center-Grimes.

