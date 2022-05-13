Zach Lutmer commits to Iowa

Class of 2023 in-state safety Zach Lutmer is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior from Central Lyon High School gave the Iowa coaching staff his verbal commitment this morning just one day after earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"They provided me with a great opportunity that was too hard to pass up," said Lutmer. "They have a great staff and atmosphere there."

A versatile multisport athlete, Lutmer earned first-team all-state honors in both football and basketball this past year and was all-conference in baseball as a sophomore. During the recruiting process, he earned scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State in addition to Iowa.

Overall, Lutmer is commitment No. 8 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, and John Nestor in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.