Zach Lutmer commits to Iowa
Class of 2023 in-state safety Zach Lutmer is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior from Central Lyon High School gave the Iowa coaching staff his verbal commitment this morning just one day after earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.
"They provided me with a great opportunity that was too hard to pass up," said Lutmer. "They have a great staff and atmosphere there."
A versatile multisport athlete, Lutmer earned first-team all-state honors in both football and basketball this past year and was all-conference in baseball as a sophomore. During the recruiting process, he earned scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State in addition to Iowa.
Overall, Lutmer is commitment No. 8 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, and John Nestor in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.
A versatile, multisport athlete, Lutmer finished his junior year with 1,016 yards passing, 1,246 yards rushing, and 30 touchdowns on offense and 46.5 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
See highlights from Lutmer's junior year at Central Lyon in the video below.