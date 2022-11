Iowa commit Zach Lutmer led Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a hard fought 10-6 win over Williamsburg in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday. Playing with an ankle injury, Lutmer led the team with 140 yards rushing, 85 yards passing and one touchdown, and had four tackles on defense. After the state title game, we caught up with Lutmer to talk about his performance, his future at Iowa, and much more.