Zach Ortwerth returns to Iowa City

St. Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth was back in Iowa City on Saturday for a spring practice visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ortwerth, it was his second visit to campus this year after attending Iowa's junior day in January.

"The visit was great," said Ortwerth. "I was able to see a lot of things that would help me make a decision, such as a practice, academic facilities, and football facilities."

The trip also gave Ortwerth a chance to talk with Abdul Hodge, who was named Iowa's new tight ends coach this past month.

"He was so cool to talk to and get to know because that was the first time I got to meet him," Ortwerth said.

Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, Ortwerth said the Hawkeyes have made a good impression thus far in his recruitment.

"I have enjoyed both my times up there and will continue to talk and build a relationship with the staff," said Ortwerth.

A three-star prospect, Ortwerth currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Memphis, and Eastern Michigan, and has a few more visits coming up this spring.

"I am still visiting Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, and Indiana," Ortwerth said.

As a junior, Ortwerth finished the season with 20 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns for St. Louis University High School.

See highlights from Ortwerth's junior year at SLUH in the video below.