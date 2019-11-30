Zach Twedt commits to Iowa
Class of 2021 in-state prospect Zach Twedt is going to be an Iowa Hawkeye. Originally an Iowa State commit, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Twedt reopened his recruiting after his junior season and found a new home in Iowa City.
"It was most definitely the culture, the coaching staff, and the program in general," Twedt told HawkeyeReport.com about his decision. "There is something about this Iowa culture that can’t be found anywhere else."
As a junior at Roland-Story High School, Twedt finished the season with 147 tackles on defense to go along with 474 yards rushing, 260 yards receiving, and six touchdown on offense.
Beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career with the Iowa Hawkeyes!! @RStoryScores @RS_Norsemen @RSFBCoachStens @RolandStoryFB @Iowa_Recruiting @Coach_Niemann @CoachSWallace pic.twitter.com/5ZaHkJETLI— Zach Twedt (@TwedtZach) November 30, 2019
Overall, Twedt is the sixth commitment for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.