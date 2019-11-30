Class of 2021 in-state prospect Zach Twedt is going to be an Iowa Hawkeye. Originally an Iowa State commit, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Twedt reopened his recruiting after his junior season and found a new home in Iowa City.

"It was most definitely the culture, the coaching staff, and the program in general," Twedt told HawkeyeReport.com about his decision. "There is something about this Iowa culture that can’t be found anywhere else."



As a junior at Roland-Story High School, Twedt finished the season with 147 tackles on defense to go along with 474 yards rushing, 260 yards receiving, and six touchdown on offense.