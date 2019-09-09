An early commitment to Iowa State may be something that Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt could change after the football season. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Twedt after his visit to Iowa City this past weekend to get the very latest.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa on Saturday?

TWEDT: Had a great time and was a very fun experience.

‪Q: What was the schedule during the day?

TWEDT: Got there, had breakfast, talked with Coach Niemann and Coach Wallace, watched warm-ups on the sideline, watched the swarm come out, and then watched the game.

Q: What did you learn about Iowa while on the trip?

TWEDT: Nothing that I hadn't already known.

Q: Which coaches did you speak with and how were those chats?

TWEDT: Like I said earlier, spoke with Niemann, Wallace, and Ferentz even a little as well. All were great conversations. It mostly consisted of how my high school team is doing and how the family is.

‪Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

TWEDT: I feel like they are a great, high class program.

Q: What other schools have been recruiting you as of late?

TWEDT: Louisville, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, and Nebraska. Also, I am getting looked at by K-State.

‪Q: Have you heard much from Iowa State as of late?

TWEDT: No.

Q: What are your thoughts on that situation?

TWEDT: I will focus more on that once my high school season is over.

Q: What school is recruiting you the most?

TWEDT: Iowa.

‪Q: What other visits do you have ahead?

TWEDT: None as of right now. I really can't make a schedule with harvest just around the corner. We usually have to just work around that.

Q: How has the high school season been going so far?

TWEDT: Been going alright so far. 1-1 with tough loss Friday against Gilbert.

Q: Have you been pleased with how you and your team has been playing so far?

TWEDT: So far, I'm pretty proud of my team. We are very young and have a lot to figure out. We just aren't letting the loss on Friday affect us at all. We schedule tough games to get us ready for districts and Gilbert is a good 3A team. Personally, I will always have something to work on. It is just very important that I continue to motivate and lead our team, especially in learning situations like this.

Q: What can your team get better at?

TWEDT: Just carrying through with assignments and playing for the person next to them.



Through two games this season, Twedt has 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns on offense to go along with 30 tackles and 2 TFL on defense.