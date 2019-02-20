Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 16:29:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Zack Lasek visits Iowa junior day

Uxglhtrrfbskpzyft2pf
Class of 2020 defensive end Zack Lasek was at Iowa's junior day this past weekend.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport.com
@iowapreps
Staff

With a 6-8, 235-pound frame, in-state prospect Zack Lasek is versatile enough to play on either side of the football at the college level. We caught up with Lasek after his junior day visit with th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}