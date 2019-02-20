Zack Lasek visits Iowa junior day
With a 6-8, 235-pound frame, in-state prospect Zack Lasek is versatile enough to play on either side of the football at the college level. We caught up with Lasek after his junior day visit with th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news