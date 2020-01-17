In-state prospect Zack Lasek has made his college decision. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Lasek will be joining the Hawkeyes this fall after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff today.

"I’ve been an Iowa fan all of my life and have always dreamed of being able to suit up in black and gold," Lasek told HawkeyeReport.com. "I knew that if I ever got the opportunity it would be near impossible to pass up."

"Once I got the offer this morning, I knew there was no sense in waiting because it was the opportunity I’ve always wanted, so I called Coach Bell a little while later and gave him the news."

During the recruiting process, Lasek earned scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and Minnesota State, as well as interest from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.