Published Sep 3, 2024
2025 Commit Burke Gautcher Shines on Both Sides in Season Debut
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Nearly a year ago, 2025 three-star linebacker Burke Gautcher committed to Iowa. The second prospect in the class to make his pledge, Gautcher made his choice early and has held firm to that decision.

For the first time since the Sycamore, Illinois product picked the Hawkeyes, I was able to see him in person and speak with his head coach, Joe Ryan, on Friday night. The Spartans rallied from down 28-14 to defeat DeKalb and 2026 three-star wide receiver Davon Grant in a 35-28 dog fight.

Let's dive into what Gautcher showed in the game, Ryan's thoughts on his star player, which two former Hawkeyes Ryan compared him to and more.

