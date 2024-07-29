As he shared with Hawkeye Beacon this week, Winters Grady, a four-star forward out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California, will take an official visit to Iowa this fall. Originally from Oregon, Grady is the No. 44 player in the 2025 class according to Rivals. Premium subscribers knew Grady was a potential Iowa target in April.

Grady caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his plans to get to Iowa City, what attracts him to the program, a unique connection he has to the Hawkeyes and more.