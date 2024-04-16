The Adidas 3SSB Circuit is one of the highest-level summer basketball leagues in the country. Past, present and future Iowa hoopers like Patrick McCaffery, Pryce Sandfort and Cooper Koch each played on the circuit, with both McCaffery and Sandfort representing D1 Minnesota, while Koch spent time with the Indiana Elite.

There are currently a variety of Iowa recruits that play their summer ball on the circuit, but a bevy of talent sits in the vaunted league, and plenty more to be found that could land in the lap of the Hawkeyes, should they choose to pursue them.