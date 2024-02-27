2025 Four-Star Iowa Commit Thomas Meyer Makes Debut on Rivals250
The newest edition of the Rivals250 was released on Tuesday, and none other than Iowa's newest commit, four-star recruit Thomas Meyer has made the cut for the first time.
The second-ranked prospect in the state's 2025 class comes in as the No. 249 player overall and the No. 12 tight end in the country.
Hailing from Clear Lake, Meyer chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Miami (FL), Kansas State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas A&M and more.
The 6'4", 215-pound prospect burst onto the recruiting scene in the spring of 2023 after a stellar sophomore campaign for the Lions, where he stood out on both sides of the field. He posted 28 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns on offense and registered 38 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense.
During the summer and fall of 2023, Meyer further increased his recruiting stock with outstanding performances at several prospect camps and with another big season on the gridiron. He caught 25 passes for 407 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and also had 38.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Regional recruiting analyst Greg Smith had this to say about Meyer on Saturday, prior to the rankings update.
"There is also a wild card tight end with big potential. It’s not going out a limb to say that everyone should pay attention to Iowa tight end commits. But I’m telling you to watch out for Thomas Meyer," said Smith.
"Meyer is poised for a big jump in the rankings. He’s a terrific athlete that does a bit of everything for his high school team. The Hawkeyes jumped on him early before the word could truly get out about him, as coach Kirk Ferentz has found another gem at the position."
Two other uncommitted 2025 targets that Iowa could land in the new Rivals250 are No. 53 Iose Epenesa and No. 150 Nick Brooks, who have been mainstays on the 2025 Rivals250 list.
