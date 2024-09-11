2025 Four-Star SG Simon Walker Finds Clarity in Iowa OV
One of the best shooters in the class of 2025, Simon Walker from Huntsville, Alabama, took an official visit to Iowa last weekend. This was the third official visit the No. 108 player in the country has taken thus far.
Walker details the trip, how he feels about the Hawkeyes, learning more about the program and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news