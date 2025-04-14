COMMIT: Iowa Adds Kansas State Transfer Brendan Hausen

In his lone season in Manhattan, Hausen averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while starting all 33 games and averaging 27.6 minutes per contest. With 84% of his total shots from the field coming from beyond the arc, Hausen shot 38.8% from deep and making 90 triples on the season as a volume shooter. He finished third in the Big 12 in total made threes and shot 81.8% from the free throw line as well.

Hausen scored 14+ points ten times this year, including a season-high of 27 at St. John's in December. In that game, Hausen shot 9-of-17 from the field, including making 6-of-10 three pointers in 37 minutes.

One of the top shooters in the portal, Hausen brings immediate value to a team that desperately needed to add consistent shooting. Though not an elite athlete, Hausen will also have the potential to aid Iowa's defensive effort in the backcourt thanks to his frame, as he stands at 6'4" and 205 pounds.