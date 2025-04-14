COMMIT: Iowa Adds Kansas State Transfer Brendan Hausen

Kansas State transfer guard Brendan Hausen has committed to Iowa out of the portal, per Jon Rothstein.
Hausen reportedly heard from high major programs including Cincinnati, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, Gonzaga before choosing Iowa.
In his lone season in Manhattan, Hausen averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while starting all 33 games and averaging 27.6 minutes per contest. With 84% of his total shots from the field coming from beyond the arc, Hausen shot 38.8% from deep and making 90 triples on the season as a volume shooter. He finished third in the Big 12 in total made threes and shot 81.8% from the free throw line as well.
Hausen scored 14+ points ten times this year, including a season-high of 27 at St. John's in December. In that game, Hausen shot 9-of-17 from the field, including making 6-of-10 three pointers in 37 minutes.
One of the top shooters in the portal, Hausen brings immediate value to a team that desperately needed to add consistent shooting. Though not an elite athlete, Hausen will also have the potential to aid Iowa's defensive effort in the backcourt thanks to his frame, as he stands at 6'4" and 205 pounds.
Prior to transferring to Kansas State, Hausen began his career at Villanova, playing in 66 games. In his sophomore season, he scored 6.2 points and grabbed 1.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game, following a freshman campaign where he put up 3.1 points per contest. Over those two years, he shot 39.5% from three and 85.2% from the free throw line. Nova reached the NIT in both seasons.
As a high schooler, Hausen was recruited by legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright before being coached by Kyle Neptune.
A four-star prospect out of Amarillo, Texas, Hausen was the No. 45 player in the class of 2022. Nicknamed the 'Amarillo Assassin,' Hausen averaged 18 points, four rebounds and three assists per game as a senior, earning the 2021-22 Boys Athlete of the Year honor in the Texas Panhandle. As a junior, he put up 17.6 points per game, hit 90 three-pointers and tallied 96 assists.
Out of high school, he received offers from Creighton, Oregon, Houston, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and others.
Hausen is the first non-Drake or Iowa commitment the Hawkeyes have received out of the portal, joining the currently constructed roster of Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Tavion Banks, Cooper Koch and Trevin Jirak.
