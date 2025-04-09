Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 9, 2025
Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Brendan Hausen
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Iowa is currently involved in the early stages of Brendan Hausen's transfer portal recruitment. A guard out of Kansas State, Hausen spent just one year with the Wildcats after two years at Villanova.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll recap Hausen's basketball experience, describe what his fit would be in Iowa City, share who the biggest competition is for his services out of the portal, share what a source recently indicated about his recruitment with Iowa and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In