Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Brendan Hausen

Iowa is currently involved in the early stages of Brendan Hausen's transfer portal recruitment. A guard out of Kansas State, Hausen spent just one year with the Wildcats after two years at Villanova.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll recap Hausen's basketball experience, describe what his fit would be in Iowa City, share who the biggest competition is for his services out of the portal, share what a source recently indicated about his recruitment with Iowa and more.

