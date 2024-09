2025 three-star center Tommy Ahneman took an official visit to Iowa over the weekend. Travelling from St. Paul, Minnesota and Cretin-Durham Hall High School, Ahneman is one of the Hawkeyes' top targets in his recruiting class.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Ahneman to discuss his visit, the biggest factors in his decision, the two Hawkeyes the staff compared him to and more.