From a Rocky Start to Stardom, Nwankpa Looking Like a 5-Star Again

Xavier Nwankpa at an Iowa home game. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

IOWA CITY -- Xavier Nwankpa has never had a season like this one. Prior to early struggles in 2024, the No. 19 prospect in the class of 2022 had plenty of success in his football career. From being one of the top recruits in the country, to getting on the field early on special teams as a freshman, to earning the starting strong safety spot at the end of the season and the entirety of his sophomore year, Nwankpa had cruised past the difficulties most underclassmen encounter at this level of ball. However, Nwankpa was caught flat-footed and beaten on a deep post route against Iowa State in the second game of the season, where the Cyclones scored a 75-yard touchdown and ultimately won, 20-19. He didn't record a tackle in that game. Abruptly benched after the play, Nwankpa then had to share reps with redshirt sophomore Koen Entringer at strong safety. "It's been kind of up and down," Nwankpa said. "I didn't start the hottest. I had a couple injuries that were lingering on from camp and stuff. But ultimately, that's not an excuse for that." Through the first four games of the season, Nwankpa registered just six tackles while splitting reps with Entringer.

In the midst of the early lull to start the year, Nwankpa found himself having to rely on Phil Parker and teammates to bring him back up. "I talked to [Coach Parker], and he wanted me to just keep working even harder out there," Nwankpa said. "The little things, he wanted me to work on and just see it a little faster, help me play faster." It all started in the film room for Nwankpa. "[I] got more in-depth in the little details, the little things I could pick up on to ultimately help me play faster and play more confident on the field," he said. "Stances, run-pass rate and just being quicker on that to allow me to get to the ball faster and ultimately pick up on those keys in the game." Still one of the younger defensive backs in the room, Nwankpa leaned on veteran and sixth-year DBs, Quinn Schulte and Sebastian Castro for some help. "I've talked to Quinn and Castro a couple times," Nwankpa said. "Early in Castro's career he didn't get to play as much as he wanted to. Those guy helped me get back on my feet and get back to playing the way I know I can play."

Xavier Nwankpa (Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Through the highs and the lows, Nwankpa's confidence never wavered -- and it's grown since he and the defense have moved forward through the adversity of early and mid-season struggles. After the bye week and 17 tackles between the Ohio State and Washington games -- including a career high of ten against the Huskies -- Nwankpa is back to playing the majority of snaps on defense. "When I got back in and got back as focused as I could be, the confidence just ultimately rose even more," Nwankpa said. "So, now I'm able to be confident in myself out there all the time." The work that Nwankpa has put in to get back on top of his game is nothing new to head coach Kirk Ferentz, who said the Southeast Polk product has fit right in since arriving in Iowa City. "You would never know he was five-star or no-star," Ferentz said on Tuesday. "He's been the same guy every day since he's been here, just a humble, hardworking guy, great person, positive attitude, and everything you want in a player."