COMMIT: Iowa Adds Former Drake Signee, Tate Sage

Previously Drake signee, 2025 wing out of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Tate Sage has opted to follow Ben McCollum and to Iowa. Sage announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon on social media.
With offers from Tulsa, Missouri State, Lindenwood and several Division II programs in addition to the Bulldogs, Sage largely went under-recruited and was seen as a mid-major type player.
As a junior, Sage posted 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists as a junior and 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore on two state-runner up teams. As a senior, Sage averaged 13.1 points and the Eagles won the Oklahoma 4A state title.
“Ever since we were freshmen we’ve wanted this so bad,” Sage told The Oklahoman after the state title win. “This is all we wanted. We got so close for three years in a row. The last two years were heartbreaking, but it just feels so nice to get this one.”
Sage finished the championship game with 15 points and three steals.
Likely under-recruited due to his lack of high-scoring production, Sage looks the part of being able to play at the Big Ten level. Even if he's not a year one contributor, the 6'7" wing looks to have the potential to be an impactful player for a high-major program like Iowa.
Sage is a twitchy, ball-handling wing with guard skills that can shoot, manipulate the pick-and-roll and create for others. He plays defense, forcing turnovers and making effort plays for his team that result in buckets. Sage isn't the greatest athlete in the world, but he can put it on a defenders head and throw down some nasty dunks, too.
Sage is now the second commit in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class, joining Trevin Jirak.
READ MORE:
Sage Talks Commitment: "I Want to Win for Coach McCollum"