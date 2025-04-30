COMMIT: Iowa Adds Former Drake Signee, Tate Sage

Previously Drake signee, 2025 wing out of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Tate Sage has opted to follow Ben McCollum and to Iowa . Sage announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon on social media.

With offers from Tulsa, Missouri State, Lindenwood and several Division II programs in addition to the Bulldogs, Sage largely went under-recruited and was seen as a mid-major type player.

As a junior, Sage posted 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists as a junior and 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore on two state-runner up teams. As a senior, Sage averaged 13.1 points and the Eagles won the Oklahoma 4A state title.

“Ever since we were freshmen we’ve wanted this so bad,” Sage told The Oklahoman after the state title win. “This is all we wanted. We got so close for three years in a row. The last two years were heartbreaking, but it just feels so nice to get this one.”

Sage finished the championship game with 15 points and three steals.