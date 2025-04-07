Drake's 2025 High School Commits: Iowa Targets?

In addition to the transfer portal, the new Iowa men's basketball staff under Ben McCollum will need to make some additions from the high school level.

Where better to start than the two commits they landed at Drake? With Tate Sage and Simm-Marten Saadi having reopened their respective recruitments, each prospect is available on the open market.

Can they each elevate their game to the Big Ten? Would they be a fit with the new-look Hawkeyes? Let's take a look at what they do on the court, their recruitment, whether or not Iowa should take a chance on them as high-major recruits, another prospect they've looked at in 2025 (not Nyk Lewis, who will visit Iowa on Saturday), plus more.