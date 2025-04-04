2025 Four-Star PG Nyk Lewis to Visit Iowa

2025 four-star point guard, Nyk Lewis will visit Iowa on Saturday, April 11, per Sam Kayser. The No. 10 point guard in the country on Rivals, Lewis was previously committed to Xavier prior to their recent coaching change. He hails from Gonzaga High School in the Washington D.C. area.

With the Hawkeyes getting a shot at Lewis, let's take a look at what Iowa has to offer Lewis, the other schools in contention for his services and breakdown his film.