Prior to Iowa's Big Ten Championship matchup with Michigan just over a week ago in Indianapolis, I stopped by a local high school to get a look at Tyrone Burrus, a 2025 defensive end out of Warren Central High School. Burrus has an offer from Iowa and remains a priority for the staff.

Burrus is a prospect I previously wrote about when I attended the Rivals Camp Series in Cincinnati this spring. Following his appearance at the camp and a spring visit to campus just two weeks later, the 6'4", 210-pound pass-rusher received an offer from Iowa.