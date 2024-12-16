Jay Higgins Earns Consensus All-American Honors

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall (AP Images))

The streak of remarkable individual talents that has come through the Iowa football program in recent years has added another impressive new entry to the collection: for the sixth straight season, an Iowa player has earned consensus All-American recognition. This year's recipient? Two-time All-American linebacker Jay Higgins.

Higgins, who was also named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year earlier this month, saw his tackle count drop off -- he finished the 2024 regular season with 118 tackles, compared to a staggering 171 stops last year -- while his overall impact from the linebacker position increased. Higgins had four interceptions in the regular season, the most among Power 4 linebackers. He was the only player in the nation with four interceptions and 100+ tackles. This season Higgins also had nine total passes defended, two forced fumbles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Higgins became an even more well-rounded linebacker this year, showing impressive (and improved) skill in pass coverage, all while continuing to serve as the indispensable leader of Iowa's defense.

In order to be a "consensus All-American," a player must be named to the first team by at least half of the official selectors. To be a "unanimous All-American," a player must be named to the first team by all five official selectors. The five official selectors are the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), and the Sporting News. Higgins' honor continues Iowa's remarkable streak when it comes to consensus All-Americans. The Hawkeyes have have had at least one consensus All-American each year since 2019 and 11 total dating back to 2014. Those past honorees: