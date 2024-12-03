Jay Higgins Named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten

The best linebacker in the Big Ten once again wears black and gold. On Tuesday, the Big Ten named Jay Higgins the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year for 2024.

This is Higgins' first Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award. Despite a national-best 171 tackles last season and his pivotal role as the vocal leader and organizer of one of the best defenses in the nation, Higgins lost out on Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors to Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg.

Given a second chance to honor Higgins, the league has chosen to do so, even if Higgins -- and the Iowa defense as a whole -- were not quite at the same dominant level that they were in 2023. Higgins finished the 2024 regular season with 118 tackles, second-most in the conference behind UCLA's Carson Schwesinger.

Higgins also had four interceptions, most among Big Ten linebackers (and linebackers from any Power 4 conference) and tied for second-most among Big Ten defenders of any position). He's the only player in the nation with four interceptions and 100+ tackles.

This season Higgins also had nine total passes defended (second-most among Big Ten linebackers), two forced fumbles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. While his tackle numbers declined (in part because the Iowa defense spent less time on the field with a more competent Iowa offense producing fewer three-and-outs this season), Higgins arguably became an even more complete linebacker this year, showing impressive (and improved) chops in pass coverage, all while continuing to serve as the indispensable leader of Iowa's defense.