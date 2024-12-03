Johnson Named Big Ten RB of the Year, Hawks Earn Conference Honors

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Iowa junior Kaleb Johnson has been named the Big Ten's Running Back of the Year. He was also named First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. "I just took it very personally," Johnson said on Big Ten Network after receiving the honors. "Last year, I was hurt, and I really was bummed out. I didn't to take stuff for granted, and I always want more and never be satisfied." Johnson finished his junior season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground over 240 carries. Through the air, he caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two scores. He posted school single-season records in points (138), total touchdowns and rushing scores. He scored in all 12 games this season, which is the longest streak in program history. Johnson also led the Big Ten in rushing by over 250 yards, and eight touchdowns, taking 16 fewer carries than second-place Kyle Monangai of Rutgers. Johnson is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in the country.

Johnson largely ran at will this season, despite being the Hawkeyes top option offensively. "It was kind of funny because a lot of the teams, when they tackle me or before the games, they'll talk their stuff, like, they're going to stop me and all that," he said. "So, it made it really fun and really competitive. I got to score, I got to show them what I can do." He gave credit to the staff and offensive line for what he was able to accomplish in 2024. "I just can't thank Coach (Tim) Lester enough and Coach (Ladell) Betts and Coach (Kirk) Ferentz for just believing in me," he said. "I just really appreciate the fans there for believing in me. Like I said, my coaches, my staff and, just my teammates for always keeping me straight, keeping my head straight and always believing in me. Looking ahead, Johnson will declare for the NFL Draft, though he has not specifically indicated that he will sit out for Iowa's bowl game. "[The next few months will be] just straight laser focus and the main things are recovery, being 100% for the combine in February and finishing school. Those are my main two things right now."