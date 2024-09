Over the weekend, Mazi Mosley, a top-50 recruit in 2025, took his official visit to Iowa. The trip to Iowa City was a first for Mosley, who comes in as a four-star recruit on Rivals.

Mosley caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss the visit, why he could see himself being a Hawkeye, what's most important to him when it comes to his decision and more.