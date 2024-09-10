One of several major official visitors over the weekend, Winters Grady of Prolific Prep in Napa, California made the trip to Iowa City last Friday. Grady, a four-star wing, comes in as as the No. 44 player in the 2025 recruiting class.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Grady to discuss the official, how he and Fran McCaffery believe he'd fit in at Iowa, his upcoming official visit plans and more.