Iowa hosted 2026 four-star power forward Justin Caldwell for an unofficial visit last weekend. The No. 111 player in his class, Caldwell hails from Berean Baptist Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and just recently picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes this summer.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Caldwell to discuss his trip to Iowa City, his growing understanding of Fran McCaffery's program, what former Hawkeye the staff compared him to and more.