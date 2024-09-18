Advertisement

Published Sep 18, 2024
2026 Rivals250 Corner Talks Iowa Offer, Plans to Visit
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough

On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa staff offered 2026 four-star cornerback out of Toledo, Ohio, Victor Singleton. A product of Central Catholic High School, Singleton was teammates with Iowa freshman DB, Jaylen Watson last season.

The No. 174 prospect in the country caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his plans to visit, what Watson has told him about Iowa, what's he's looking for in the recruitment process and more.

Embed content not available
