2026 Rivals250 Corner Talks Iowa Offer, Plans to Visit

in other news
WATCH: McNamara Talks Growing Confidence, playing Minnesota
Cade McNamara discusses his growing confidence in himself and the offense, preparing for Minnesota, and more.
2025 Three-Star C Tommy Ahneman Gets the Big Picture at Iowa
One of the top centers in the Midwest got a good idea of what playing at Iowa would be like on his OV over the weekend.
COMMIT: Iowa Lands 2026 Three-Star PG, Navon Shabazz
As he announced Monday night, 2026 three-star point guard Navon Shabazz has committed to Iowa.
2026 Football Recruiting Board
Our Recruiting Board breaks down Iowa's top prospects in 2026 and the chances the Hawkeyes have of landing them.
Monday Six-Pack, 9/16: Kaleb Johnson, Phil Parker, WBB Recruiting, More
Looking back at developments with the Iowa football team and looking ahead at WBB recruiting. Plus, beer!
On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa staff offered 2026 four-star cornerback out of Toledo, Ohio, Victor Singleton. A product of Central Catholic High School, Singleton was teammates with Iowa freshman DB, Jaylen Watson last season.
The No. 174 prospect in the country caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his plans to visit, what Watson has told him about Iowa, what's he's looking for in the recruitment process and more.