2026 Three-Star G Navon Shabazz Reaffirms Iowa Commitment

Shabazz reaffirmed his commitment to the new coaching staff. (Photo by Iowa Athletics / Rivals Graphics)

On Thursday, 2026 three-star point guard out of Iowa United Prep, Navon Shabazz shared with Hawkeye Beacon that he has reaffirmed his commitment to Iowa. The news was shared with premium subscribers on Wednesday evening. After previously committing to Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes, Shabazz has elected to stick to his commitment, wanting to play for newly hired head men's basketball coach, Ben McCollum. "I wanted to stay with my commitment because I’m all about winning," Shabazz told Hawkeye Beacon. "Playing for a winning coach and being around winners is what I’m about."

A native of the Quad Cities, Shabazz said from the beginning of his recruitment that playing close to home would be an important factor in his decision. "It really came down to playing in front of my family," he said following his initial commitment. "Davenport is only an hour away, so all my family can come to the games." Prior to playing with United on the national scene, Shabazz played for Davenport Assumption, leading the Knights to a 3A state championship his sophomore year. That season, he put up 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. "We think he's a five-star -- not just because of what he does on the court, but he's a tremendous kid," Assumption head coach Joe Ewen said last spring. "He works harder than anybody, because he wants to be a great basketball player."