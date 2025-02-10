5 Iowa Football Targets that Could be Next to Commit

Between a string of recent commitments and Cooper DeJean's pick-six in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Iowa football program is on a hot streak right now. Prospects have a plethora of reasons to choose Iowa, with the primary ones being the individual development possible at Iowa (as evidenced by DeJean's Super Bowl heroics) and spots filling up quickly in the 2026 class.

Let's take a look at five recruits from the high school ranks that could be next to commit to the Hawkeyes.

For new subscribers, click the link below and sign up with code COOPERBOWL for FREE premium content till spring ball! Don't miss out on this limited time offer.