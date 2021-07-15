A look at Iowa's baseball newcomers

With the conclusion of the MLB Draft, the Iowa Hawkeyes incoming recruiting class is set. That means it is time to welcome in the new group of Hawkeyes and discuss how each one of them fits in with Coach Heller’s 2022 squad and beyond. I recently spoke with Assistant Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Marty Sutherland, to learn more about the newcomers that will join the team this fall. It is a class that is filled with talented players, headlined by Ankeny pitcher Brody Brecht and Iowa City West pitcher Marcus Morgan, who were both talked about as potential MLB Draft picks. “We haven’t had a situation where we were sweating out a high schooler during the draft. We did have a couple kids get drafted high school wise…Nothing like we did with Brody,” said Coach Sutherland. “This class is really athletic on the position player side, so that is exciting. I think that’s one thing that maybe we weren’t especially great at the last couple years.” Incoming Recruiting Class RHP Brody Brecht – Ankeny, Iowa (Ankeny HS) Brecht was projected to be an early 3rd Round pick in the MLB Draft, but his asking price to pry him away from playing football at Iowa was too high for teams to bite. Brody throws a fastball in the mid 90s, while boasting a curveball and slider that are both in the low to mid 80s. “The biggest thing you are looking at is the raw stuff. That’s the thing you don’t normally get right away (from a freshman). You are talking mid 90s stuff already,” said Coach Sutherland. “I expect him, from a stuff standpoint, to push for a weekend starting position, which you don’t have all that often out of a freshman.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Zj/CfmY8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzliNExsMXVI RW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85YjRMbDF1SEVuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJyb2R5IEJyZWNodCAoQGJyb2R5X2JyZWNodCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icm9keV9icmVjaHQvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTQ3ODQxNDMy ODA0NTk3Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxMywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Perfect Game rates him as the #2 prospect in the state of Iowa, behind C Ian Moller, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 4th Round. PG also rates Brecht as a top 50 prospect in the country (#30) and a top 10 right-handed pitcher coming out of high school (#9). He has been dominating opponents on the mound for Ankeny this season, going 7-0, while posting a .68 ERA over 41.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 89, while also putting together a no-hitter vs Ames. He was also a standout on the football field for the Warhawks, catching 42 passes for 12 touchdowns, en-route to a state championship last season. He will play WR for Coach Ferentz and the Hawkeye Football team in the fall. The big thing that comes with Brecht playing football, is the saving of scholarship money on the baseball side of things. “It is a full football scholarship and a walk-on baseball situation…It is the one way you can kind of expand past that 11.7 (scholarships).” Coach Sutherland joked that it makes them feel like Vanderbilt when they can get a guy with this type of situation. Brecht will likely be a weekend rotation pitcher right off the bat and it will be exciting to see how much better he can get with the Hawkeyes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9keSBCcmVjaHQgdnMgQ2VudGVubmlhbDxicj48YnI+LSA3IGlu biwgMiBILCAxMyBTTywgMSBCQjxicj48YnI+QXJ0aWNsZSByZWNhcHBpbmcg aGlzIG91dGluZyBjb21pbmcgdG9tb3Jyb3cuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9HejRQYjBpaHBlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3o0UGIwaWhwZTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIEh1ZXNtYW5uIChASHVlc21hbm5LeWxlKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1ZXNtYW5uS3lsZS9zdGF0 dXMvMTQwMjgyODY5OTQ4MTgxNzA5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

RHP Marcus Morgan – Iowa City, Iowa (Iowa City West) Marcus Morgan received some interest regarding the MLB Draft early in the high school season, but a lack of velocity spike extinguished those thoughts. However, Morgan is still a very talented land for the Hawkeyes, as he boasts a fastball that sits right around 90 and an above average breaking ball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIG9mIG91dGluZyBieSBNYXJjdXMgTW9yZ2FuPGJy Pjxicj4tIDEwMiBwaXRjaGVzIC0gNiBpbm5pbmdzPGJyPjxicj4tIDE0PyBz dHJpa2VvdXRzLCA0IHdhbGtzL0hCUCwgMiBoaXRzPGJyPjxicj4tIEhhcyBh IHRlbmRlbmN5IHRvIGdldCBhIGxpdHRsZSB3aWxkIGF0IHRpbWVzPGJyPjxi cj4tIEFsbW9zdCBhbGwgb2YgaGlzIHN0cmlrZW91dHMgY2FtZSBmcm9tIG9m Zi1zcGVlZCBwaXRjaGVzPGJyPjxicj4tIFNob3dlZCBzb21lIGF0aGxldGlj aXNtIG9mZiB0aGUgbW91bmQgZmllbGRpbmcuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8yWW5IZ1JQSEd0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMlluSGdSUEhHdDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIEh1ZXNtYW5uIChASHVlc21hbm5LeWxlKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1ZXNtYW5uS3lsZS9zdGF0 dXMvMTM5Njk4OTM3NDA1OTk3NDY2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Morgan was a three-sport athlete in high school playing basketball, football and baseball, so he was not focused year-round on baseball. That is what makes the IC West standout such an intriguing prospect. Once, he starts focusing solely on baseball and working with Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund, he will be able to get that velocity jump pro scouts were hoping to see this year. Coach Sutherland was fairly confident that Morgan would be able to boost his fastball velocity soon after arriving at Iowa and could go into next season with a low 90s fastball. “I think it could jump really quickly. He is a really heavy off-speed guy. Throws a ton of breaking balls. He doesn’t use the fastball quite as much…He will have a tendency to come around and cut that fastball, so he doesn’t get it spinning efficiently. Once that happens, it may go to 92-93 right away. As he gets stronger, he could be a mid 90s guy.” Perfect Game rates Morgan as the #5 prospect in the state of Iowa, as well as the #286 right-hand pitcher in the class of 2021. Morgan is 3-2 in nine starts for the Trojans this season, with a 1.41 ERA. He has struck out 95, while walking just 17 batters over 49.2 innings pitched. “From a stuff standpoint, as good of raw stuff as we’ve gotten on campus as a freshman. Talking about a high-level breaking ball from a metrics standpoint…Another guy that has only pitched for three months out of the year.” (Due to playing multiple sports in high school) “We are really excited about a narrow focus on the sport of baseball and where that is going to take him.” LHP/1B Weston Fulk – Ankeny, Iowa (Ankeny HS) Coach Sutherland said that when they initially recruited Fulk, it was for his pitching only, but Weston has made it clear this season that he can be a piece in the Hawkeye batting order. Fulk is tied for the most home runs in the state with 12 and is fifth in RBIs with 56. He has filled the stat sheet with 62 hits this season, including 20 doubles and five triples to go along with the dozen home runs. Coach Sutherland mentioned that Fulk has really played himself into the dual position conversation this season saying, “On the offensive side, how can’t you start thinking about letting him do that…You got to give him a chance to hit. He’s physical. It’s not it’s a soft .500 he is hitting, it’s loud. Leads the state in home runs…probably top two or three in RBIs. You are talking about major level production.” On the mound, Fulk just recently threw a perfect game vs Des Moines Hoover. He has started eight games, with a 6-2 record and has posted a 1.99 ERA over 38.2 innings pitched. Fulk has struck out 71 batters, but has walked 34, which is near one an inning. “From the pitching side he is really on coming on late. He’s really struggled with his command a little bit. For most of last year and a large portion of this year, but that stuff is coming around…Velocity is starting to pick up a bit. He just has to clean up some things mechanically,” said Coach Sutherland. Perfect Game rates Fulk as the #13 overall prospect in the state of Iowa and the #96 left-hand pitcher in the entire country. Fulk and Brecht are looking to complete a state championship run for Ankeny this season after their runner-up finish a year ago.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJgyMSBXZXN0b24gRnVsayAoQW5rZW55LCBJQSkgd2FzIGRvbWlu YW50IHRvZGF5LCB0aHJvd2luZyAzIG5vLWhpdCBpbm5pbmdzIHdpdGggNSBL cy4gSGUgc2F0IDg0LTg2L1Q4NyBhbmQgdGhlIGN1cnZlYmFsbCB3YXMgZXhj ZWxsZW50LCBzaG93aW5nIHJlYWwgc3dpbmcgYW5kIG1pc3MgdHJhaXRzIGF0 IHByZXNlbnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiBjb21taXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NwcmluZ0xlYWd1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NwcmluZ0xlYWd1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhU3RpY2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBJb3dhU3RpY2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQTZ0 ekdPRDJRZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0E2dHpHT0QyUWU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUGVyZmVjdCBHYW1lIElvd2EgKEBJb3dhUEcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVBHL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg1OTg2OTc0OTU2 MzY3ODcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

RHP Chas Wheatley – Edmonton, Alberta (Strathcona) Chas Wheatley is the most unique prospect in the class, with the fact that he is the only one to not come from the state of Iowa. Wheatley actually comes from Alberta, Canada. Coach Sutherland sounded pretty excited when talking about Chas saying, “Really intriguing kid. 6’7 215 pounds…super athlete…We just saw some video on him at one time. Kind of a lower slot. A three quarters type of slot. It was around 88mph, but it was super athletic…We are getting reports that the velocity has kicked up. It is 90-92 and if that is the case, he could be a factor.” Wheatley also was in the trials to play for Team Canada in volleyball and has a crazy jumping ability. From the way Sutherland described him, he sounds like a pretty impressive athlete. I was not able to find any high school stats for him, but it does appear that he has pitched in three games for the Sylvan Lake Gulls, who are a part of the Western Canadian summer baseball league. Wheatley is rated as the #24 overall prospect in the province of Alberta and the #11 right-hand pitcher in Alberta for the 2021 class. The recruitment of Wheatley was pretty unique in the fact that due to Covid; all of the evaluation was done based on video sent to them. “One of those Covid deals, where we recruited him based on video…We knew a guy up there that runs an Academy and he said, ‘hey I have this guy that I think is really intriguing.’” The coaching staff feels like they got in a recruiting steal because of the way Wheatley is built and the fact that he has potentially added some fastball velocity as of late. “This one is one we are pretty excited about because there are just a lot of really good things there. With the how big the body is, the way the arm works and then if all the sudden that is kicking up in velocity. We could have gotten a pretty big steal in our opinion.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoQ09NTUlUTUVOVCBBTEVSVPCfmqg8YnI+4oCi4oCi4oCiPGJy PjIwMjEgUkhQIENoYXMgV2hlYXRsZXkgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2hhc193aGVhdGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y2hhc193aGVhdGxleTwvYT4pIGNvbW1pdHMgdG8gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkg b2YgSW93YSAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2Vi YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVSUJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPikgaW4g SW93YSBDaXR5LCBJQS48YnI+4oCi4oCi4oCiPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09mZlRoZUJvYXJkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT2ZmVGhlQm9hcmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QQlJJc1RoZXJlP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUEJSSXNUaGVyZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jhc2ViYWxs QWxiZXJ0YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jh c2ViYWxsQWxiZXJ0YTwvYT7wn4eo8J+HpvCfh6jwn4emIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WTXBvYnA0SkpZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVk1wb2Jw NEpKWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQQlIgQWxiZXJ0YSAoQFBCUl9BbGJlcnRh KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BCUl9BbGJlcnRhL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzM3MDg0MDA3NzEzMDI2MDUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

C Gehrig Christensen – Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale) Perfect Game rates Christensen as the #7 prospect in the state of Iowa and the #2 catcher in the state, just behind Ian Moller, who was mentioned earlier. Gehrig also lands as a top 100 catching prospect in the country at #73. “We think he is going to be a really good catcher for us down the road and he will compete next year for innings,” said Coach Heller when I talked with him after the season. Christensen is batting a hot .456 this season for the Urbandale Jayhawks, with an even more impressive .578 OBP. He has racked up 52 hits over 39 games, including 17 doubles and two home runs. Coach Sutherland praised Christensen’s plate discipline saying, “He’s got a really advanced approach offensively. I think he is going to break the school record in walks.” He has also seen some time on the mound, pitching in six games, with a 3-1 record, including a no-hitter vs Des Moines Roosevelt. Christensen has posted a 1.08 ERA over 26 innings pitched and has struck out 34. As a catcher, where he will play for the Hawkeyes, Sutherland was very complimentary when talking about the skills that Gehrig brings to the team as a true freshman. “I think he is the furthest along defensively that we have had come in as a freshman, as a catcher. Really good catch and throw, plus arm. As good an arm as we’ve had. Cropley could really throw, but Gehrig is probably better in a raw sense of arm strength.” However, the one concern that comes with Christensen is his strength and durability early in his career. “The biggest thing with Gehrig is just him getting stronger. I would say that’s the one worry with him right now. Could he handle a fairly decent load as a catcher? We need him to get physically stronger.” The overall thought here though is that the Hawkeyes have a pretty good catcher on their hands, and he could be a big piece for this team over the next four years.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZWhyaWcgQ2hyaXN0ZW5zZW4gKElvd2EgQ29tbWl0KSB3aXRoIGEg c29saWQgcm91bmQgb2YgQlAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QQlJJb3dhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQQlJJb3dhPC9hPiBw cm9jYXNlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rYmx0UWR4RUZZIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20va2JsdFFkeEVGWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFN0 aWNrcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQElvd2FTdGlja3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVN0aWNrcy9zdGF0dXMvMTM2NDcwOTE3MzE3OTY2 NjQzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

SS Sam Petersen – Huxley, Iowa (Ballard) “Really good athlete, really good football player, really good contributor on the basketball team…good runner,” said Coach Sutherland as he outlined all of the sports Petersen played at Ballard. Petersen joins a handful of other incoming recruits that played multiple high school sports. Sam hails from the smallest school of the state of Iowa commits, but still rates highly according to Perfect Game. He is rated as the #1 SS prospect and #4 overall prospect in the state of Iowa. Petersen also lands at #124 on the SS rankings for the entire country. He most notably won MVP in the 2019 Prep Baseball Report Futures Game. This season, Petersen has put up some impressive numbers for the 3A school, including a .494 batting average and a .644 OBP. He has reached base an impressive 38 times via walk/HBP to go along seven doubles, four triples and nine home runs. Petersen also shows speed on the base paths, racking up 35 stolen bases in 36 attempts. The fielding % is a little low at .869 and will need to work on the upon arrival to Iowa City. “He is not a super big kid, 5’11. But there is some juice in there. Not going to be a gap-to-gap guy, I think he has the ability to drive the ball out of the park. Defensively he’s got some versatility as an infielder,” said Coach Sutherland. He also depicted Petersen as a guy that fits right into the mold of an Iowa baseball player. “Base stealer, grinder, loves to play. Just the perfect Rick Heller guy, as far as the way he carries himself.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIENvbW1pdCBTYW0gUGV0ZXJzZW4gdW5sZWFzaGluZyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BCUklvd2E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFBCUklvd2E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcHJlcGJhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwcmVw YmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IFByb2Nhc2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1c2 NWNwTm5wZ2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XNjVjcE5ucGdhPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgU3RpY2tzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASW93YVN0aWNrcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhU3RpY2tzL3N0YXR1cy8x MzY0NzE3NDI0ODg5NzI0OTMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=