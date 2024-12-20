Aaron Graves Confirms Plans to Return in 2025

Iowa junior defensive tackle Aaron Graves will return for his senior season in 2025. Rather than opt for the NFL Draft a year early, the Gowrie, Iowa native will play out his eligibility in Iowa City.
"It was really just 'Do I want to come back and play for my home state that I love and grew up watching? Or try and leave and maybe be a third day pick?'" he said on Friday. "To me, it just didn't seem worth it at all in that sense. To be able to put the black and gold back on for one more year -- it was really enticing."
A contributor on the defensive line since his freshman campaign with the Hawkeyes, Graves has played in 38 games at Iowa, starting all 12 on the interior this season along with Yahya Black.
Over his three seasons in black and gold, Graves has posted 84 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss (TFL), 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass-breakups (PBU). This season has been his most productive, as he amassed 32 tackles, eight TFL, six sacks, three forced fumbles and two PBUs.
Graves, along with Ethan Hurkett, will be key contributing returners on the defensive line for next season that could have opted for the NFL. Graves was second behind Hurkett in sacks and tied with Max Llewellyn for second in TFL this season. Llewellyn is also set to return for his final year of eligibility.