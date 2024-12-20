Aaron Graves Confirms Plans to Return in 2025

Iowa junior defensive tackle Aaron Graves will return for his senior season in 2025. Rather than opt for the NFL Draft a year early, the Gowrie, Iowa native will play out his eligibility in Iowa City.

"It was really just 'Do I want to come back and play for my home state that I love and grew up watching? Or try and leave and maybe be a third day pick?'" he said on Friday. "To me, it just didn't seem worth it at all in that sense. To be able to put the black and gold back on for one more year -- it was really enticing."