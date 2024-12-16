DE Ethan Hurkett to Return in 2025

Hawkeyes defensive end, Ethan Hurkett will return to Iowa for the 2025 season. The news was first reported by Todd Brommelkamp of 1600ESPN.
Premium subscribers were aware Hurkett's return was a strong possibility.
Hurkett was recently named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team by the coaches and media after a strong fifth year campaign for the Hawkeyes. In his third season with a regular role in the defensive line rotation, the Cedar Rapids native held down the starting position at right defensive end in 2024.
After starting all 12 regular season, Hurkett posted 55 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss (TFL), 6.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. He led the Hawkeyes in both TFLs and sacks this season.
Hurkett finished the regular season with the most productive game of his career in Iowa City, posting nine tackles and two sacks against Nebraska.
During his three seasons on the field for the Hawkeyes, Hurkett has played in 41 games, totaling 120 tackles, 20 TFL and 7.5 sacks.
Possibly his most notable play with Iowa came in 2023 at Nebraska, when he snagged an interception with 31 seconds left, giving Marshall Meeder an opportunity to kick a last-second, game-winning field goal to defeat the Huskers.
Hurkett is the second upperclassmen with remaining eligibility to elect to return to Iowa, joining all-conference center Logan Jones, who announced his decision to come back on Tuesday.