DE Ethan Hurkett to Return in 2025

Hawkeyes defensive end, Ethan Hurkett will return to Iowa for the 2025 season. The news was first reported by Todd Brommelkamp of 1600ESPN.

Hurkett was recently named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team by the coaches and media after a strong fifth year campaign for the Hawkeyes. In his third season with a regular role in the defensive line rotation, the Cedar Rapids native held down the starting position at right defensive end in 2024.

After starting all 12 regular season, Hurkett posted 55 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss (TFL), 6.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. He led the Hawkeyes in both TFLs and sacks this season.

Hurkett finished the regular season with the most productive game of his career in Iowa City, posting nine tackles and two sacks against Nebraska.