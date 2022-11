MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Colorado native will be leaving the Hawkeyes as a grad transfer at semester.

Padilla, who had three starts in 2021, played in a total of 13 games in college career at Iowa, completing 77 of 157 pass attempts for 821 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for the Hawkeyes.

His departure leaves Iowa with three scholarship quarterbacks for their bowl game with senior Spencer Petras, redshirt freshman Joe Labas, and true freshman Carson May on the current roster. The Hawkeyes also have commitments from Marco Lainez in the Class of 2023 and James Resar in the Class of 2024 and will be pursuing a quarterback in the transfer portal for next season.