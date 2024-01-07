All-Conference LB Nick Jackson Returning to Iowa in 2024
All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson is returning to Iowa for the 2024 season, as first reported by The Athletic's Scott Dochterman on Sunday. Jackson is set to rejoin the ferocious Hawkeye defense at the will linebacker position next season, his same position as 2023.
Jackson joined the Iowa defense this summer, prior to what was presumed to be his final year of college eligibility. He transferred in from Virginia, after spending four years with the Cavaliers.
The final two games of Jackson's career in Charlottesville were canceled due to tragic circumstances. Two of Jackson's Virginia teammates, wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry, were shot and killed on school grounds on Nov. 13, 2022.
The NCAA later granted players that were graduating following the season an added year of eligibility. Iowa sent in a waiver to the NCAA to seek an added year of eligibility for Jackson, which was approved.
Following the news that Jackson had the opportunity to return, it was difficult to imagine a scenario where he decided the bypass the opportunity; Jackson has raved about his experience in Iowa City every chance he's had.
"It starts with the people. Between the coaches, the players and even the community -- those are all the things that make this place so special, " Jackson said in November.
"It exceeded [my expectations]," Jackson said of his decision to transfer to Iowa. "I can't even put it into words, honestly. The coaches have taught me so much more about ball and about life. The guys here have taken me in, embraced me and become some of my best friends. I couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity to be at Iowa."
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Sharing the middle of the Hawkeye defense with mike linebacker Jay Higgins this season, Jackson registered 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker spoke highly of Jackson before he even stepped on the field at Kinnick Stadium.
"He's just a good football player who makes a lot of tackles," Parker said in the spring. "He's really impressive when you sit down and talk to him. He highly understands football. I really like talking to him. And he's what we need -- someone who can find the ball."
Jackson found the ball often in his first season with the Hawkeyes, registering 99 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and four sacks this season. He also recorded four pass breakups and forced two fumbles.
Jackson is the most recent Hawkeye to announce his decision to return for his final year of eligibility, joining Higgins, Jermari Harris and Sebastian Castro. Tight end Luke Lachey will also return for the Iowa offense in 2024.