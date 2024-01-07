All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Jackson is returning to Iowa for the 2024 season, as first reported by The Athletic 's Scott Dochterman on Sunday. Jackson is set to rejoin the ferocious Hawkeye defense at the will linebacker position next season, his same position as 2023.

Jackson joined the Iowa defense this summer, prior to what was presumed to be his final year of college eligibility. He transferred in from Virginia, after spending four years with the Cavaliers.

The final two games of Jackson's career in Charlottesville were canceled due to tragic circumstances. Two of Jackson's Virginia teammates, wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry, were shot and killed on school grounds on Nov. 13, 2022.

The NCAA later granted players that were graduating following the season an added year of eligibility. Iowa sent in a waiver to the NCAA to seek an added year of eligibility for Jackson, which was approved.

Following the news that Jackson had the opportunity to return, it was difficult to imagine a scenario where he decided the bypass the opportunity; Jackson has raved about his experience in Iowa City every chance he's had.

"It starts with the people. Between the coaches, the players and even the community -- those are all the things that make this place so special, " Jackson said in November.

"It exceeded [my expectations]," Jackson said of his decision to transfer to Iowa. "I can't even put it into words, honestly. The coaches have taught me so much more about ball and about life. The guys here have taken me in, embraced me and become some of my best friends. I couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity to be at Iowa."