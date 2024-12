As premium subscribers were already aware, Iowa is involved early with transfer portal quarterback out of Auburn, Hank Brown. On Tuesday evening, he confirmed with Hawkeye Beacon that he'll be visiting Iowa City on Thursday.

Freshly in the portal, Brown started two games and appeared in five for the Tigers over his two seasons with the program. He completed 27-of-43 passes (62.8%) for 403 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in this five games.