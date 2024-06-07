Iowa announced on Friday that Ava Jones, a forward who was signed in the 2023 class, has taken a medical retirement and will not compete for the Hawkeyes. Jones was severely injured when she and her family were struck by an impaired driver in Louisville, Kentucky in July 2022, just days after committing to the Hawkeyes. The Jones family, who is from Nickerson, Kansas, was visiting Louisville for the Run 4 The Roses AAU tournament. Jones' father Trey was killed in the collision; Ava suffered a traumatic brain injury, a broken collarbone and major damage to both knees. She has been rehabbing at the University of Iowa since her enrollment and had spent time with the team as her schedule allowed.

"It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball," Jones said in a statement through the team's social media. "My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I will no longer be a member of the women's basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye." “We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” head coach Jan Jensen said in a university statement. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”

Jones has been posting sporadic updates on YouTube through her recovery, including the clip above, working out in an empty Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

