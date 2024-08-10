PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Barnett: Adversity Strengthened Hawkeyes' Offensive Line

George Barnett speaks to the media on Iowa's practice field.
George Barnett speaks to the media on Iowa's practice field. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.

IOWA CITY -- When George Barnett took the offensive line coach position at Iowa over three years ago, he knew he'd be handling a rebuild. Between 2021 and 2022, he led a group of first and second-year players who weren't ready for the fire they were thrown into. Other than All-American center Tyler Linderbaum, the group largely struggled.

"I knew it was going to be a tough situation," Barnett said at Iowa Football's Media Day on Friday. "We had a couple seniors, and they were going to be gone. Then there were two or three classes that were basically missing. So, we had to go straight to freshmen."

Barnett, and the young line he inherited (none of whom he recruited out of high school) received ample criticism. Two years later, the kids are all grown up.

"The words confidence, admiration and respect come to mind with them," Barnett said. "That group and myself have been through it all. They got thrown into the mix too early."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lsT3VuU3pBUl9ZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Despite the early challenges his unit faced, Barnett could see the vision of potential and payoff of early playing time — even if his players weren't yet ready for the task of facing Big Ten competition.

"I've been through this type of rebuild in five out of my six jobs," he said. "I've seen this. I know what it looks like and what it feels like. That's why I've never wavered from the plan. I don't get affected much by the outside noise."

Barnett knew it wouldn't be as easy for his guys to ignore voices from outside the program.

"For those kids, it was their first time going through it," he said. "I have a ton of respect for those guys after seeing them go through everything. We were talking in '22, saying 'This is going to be really good for you guys. Maybe not right now, but there's going to come a day where the tide turns a little bit and it starts taking off.' We started seeing some signs of it last year and we've seen signs of it this year."

Some of those signs are shown in the unit's consistency and how they respond when they make a mistake on a play or miss an assignment.

"You don't get as many ebbs and flows," Barnett said. "That's really cool right now, because our seven guys who are at the top, you're seeing way more understanding and physicality in their play. Things that used to bother them aren't bothering them anymore."

That, and the little things they're doing every day.

"How they handle themselves on a daily basis, the professionalism in meetings and on the field," Barnett said. "Their competitiveness in practice, the fundamentals are getting sharper and their understanding of the offense is good, so they can pour a bit more energy into the competitive piece, and that's when you start clicking."

Promo code valid through 8/13/24.
Promo code valid through 8/13/24.

Believe it or not, the guys on the depth chart behind the presumed top seven are helping their growth, too.

"We have that next tier of guys," Barnett said. "We haven't really had a next tier of guys for a long time, and we have that now. With Jack Dotzler, Trevor Lauck, Leighton Jones, Kade Pieper -- that crew. You're starting to see those guys go through some ups and downs like the senior class did. They're pushing fast, real fast."

Having that group is invaluable for the future of Iowa's OL. Barnett said it took a vision change and some coordination with other members of the staff to get it fully handled.

"it starts in recruiting," Barnett said. "Tyler Barnes and I devised a plan and we've been in lockstep ever since. We couldn't miss anymore. We had to recruit, retain and develop. We didn't want to get in a situation where a couple seniors leave and then there's a drop to redshirt freshman. We like those kids to sit and cook in the oven a little bit.

"If we can have those guys nipping at the starters heels -- that's what was missing when I got here."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBubyBzZWNyZXQgSW93YSYjMzk7cyBPTCBwbGF5IGhh c24mIzM5O3QgYmVlbiB1cCB0byBwYXIgdGhlIGxhc3QgZmV3IHllYXJzLjxi cj48YnI+QnV0LCB0aGVyZSBoYXZlIGFsd2F5cyBiZWVuIGdsaW1tZXJzIG9m IGhvcGUgLS0gVHlsZXIgTGluZGVyYmF1bSBpbiAyMDIyLCBtYXR1cml0eSBp biAyMDIzLCBhbmQgd2VsbCwgaXQmIzM5O3Mgc3RpbGwgVEJEIGZvciAyMDI0 LiBLRiBob3BlcyB0byBmaW5kIG91dCB3aGF0IGl0IGlzIGluIGZhbGwgY2Ft cC48YnI+PGJyPlNUT1JZOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TZHBVSGZK bzR0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vU2RwVUhmSm80dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBF bGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTgxODc0NTg4Mzg0MTk4 Mjk3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The growth of the (now-)upperclassmen paired with new faces on the rise has crescendoed to this point -- learning a brand new offense and a final year of eligibility for several of the starters up front.

"During the spring, they were getting a feel for what Coach (Tim) Lester wants," Barnett said. "The pace of play, the angles -- there are definitely some differences there. During the summer they went through some film evaluation to catch up a little bit. Then, when we hit fall camp and two or three practices ago you could really start seeing some things click."

For Barnett, that was a sign that the guys are trending in the right direction -- and that his belief in this group from three years ago could soon pay off.

"The pace of play picked up," he said. "When you see that pick up, there's a cohesiveness. They're on the same page. I think we're really just starting to feel that traction [with the new offense]. It's a good feeling. I have so much belief in our group."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2Jhcm5ldHQtYWR2ZXJzaXR5LXN0cmVuZ3RoZW5lZC1oYXdrZXllcy1v ZmZlbnNpdmUtbGluZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW93YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJh cm5ldHQtYWR2ZXJzaXR5LXN0cmVuZ3RoZW5lZC1oYXdrZXllcy1vZmZlbnNp dmUtbGluZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTAzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==