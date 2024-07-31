PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Iowa OL Seeking Extra Gear in Fall Camp

Iowa's offensive line congregates to get a play call at their spring open practice. (Eliot Clough)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.

IOWA CITY -- Iowa's offensive line has not been up to standard the last several years. Blame whomever you want -- George Barnett, Brian Ferentz or the personnel, but the play upfront simply hasn't been good enough.

Each season, there have been glimmers of hope, though -- Tyler Linderbaum was one of the best OL in the country, last season it was the growth in "maturity" according to Kirk Ferentz, and this year -- well, that's still TBD.

"That's going to be on the agenda for August," Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days last week. "It's one thing to play, but at some point you have to play. Like, really play. We just haven't been there the last year or two. It's nobody's fault. It's just the way it is."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbWlkIHRoZSBjcml0aWNpc20gb2YgdGhlIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5l IGdyb3VwIGFuZCBHZW9yZ2UgQmFybmV0dCwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBMRyBOaWNrIERlSm9uZyBkZWZlbmRz IGhpcyBjb2FjaC48YnI+PGJyPuKAnENvYWNoIEJhcm5ldHQgaXNu4oCZdCBv biB0aGUgZmllbGQuIOKApiBJZiB0aGVyZeKAmXMgYW55IHR5cGUgb2YgaGVh dCBpdCBzaG91bGQgYmUgb24gdGhlIGd1eXMgcGxheWluZy7igJ0gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hGcWE3Y3VWWHAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Y RnFhN2N1VlhwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90 Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xv dWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA2NzI0NjQ2MjExNzk3MjQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Ferentz believes there's still potential with the group at hand, and he puts some of the onus on himself to figure things out.

"If there's one thing I know a little bit about, it's offensive line," he smiled. "The next step with this group is playing winning-level football. For us, we have a vision of what that looks like. We're not there yet, but I think we're totally capable."

One thing that's abundantly clear is that the group of 5-7 potential starters on the offensive line have played quite a bit of football. Between the presumed starters (from left to right) of Mason Richman, Beau Stephens, Logan Jones, Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker, that quintet of linemen have started 126 games and played in 150. Throw in Tyler Elsbury and Nick DeJong, who will undoubtedly play this season, and those numbers go to 153 starts and 233 games played.

They're seasoned vets now.

"George number one, but I think all of us expect more from those guys," Ferentz said. "Maybe we need to do a better job of finishing things, and then there are the little things that make such a big difference in terms of production. That's the beauty of offense -- first, you've got to be able to do it, and then you've got to understand the importance of it."

Once that happens, Ferentz believes the group will reach that winning level.

"If you do those little things really well, that's how big plays typically are born," he added. "If you don't do those things, you leave a lot out there on the table. Lord knows we've done enough of that, so that's what we're trying to overcome right now."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3JsUkZ0X20wLTNjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Of course, there's some exciting youth behind the veterans this year, too. One of them is the newest, esteemed Hay Bale Toss champion at the Solon Beef Days -- Kade Pieper.

"Kade is going to be a fun guy to watch," Ferentz said. "He's a guy that really caught our eye last year."

On top of his championship toss, Pieper played in two games during his freshman campaign with the Hawkeyes last season.

"He's got a good attitude, a good work ethic," Ferentz added. "I don't know how many bad players we've had win the Hay Bale contest so far. I think it's a good sign. Hopefully he can move people, too."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3VyIDIwMjQgU29sb24gQmVlZiBEYXlzIEhheSBCYWxlIFRvc3Mg Q0hBTVBJT04g4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UGllcGVyS2FkZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGllcGVyS2FkZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbHNidXJ5VHlsZXI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVsc2J1cnlUeWxlcjwvYT4gd2l0aCBh IGNsb3NlIHNlY29uZCBwbGFjZSBmaW5pc2ghPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby83MHNCTlVhWEljIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzBzQk5VYVhJ YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgxNDQ4NTg4MzQ5MzQ2NjUzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK
